Fuel prices for the month of May announced

The prices for petrol and diesel for the month of May has been announced in Qatar. The price was announced by Qatar Petroleum (QP).

The price for super and premium grade petrol have been reduced. The updated price-list has been uploaded in the website of Qatar Petroleum (QP).

The premium-grade petrol will cost QR 1.00 per litre in May, which is 25 dirhams less than the price in April and Super will be available for QR 1.05 per litre, a reduction of 25 dirhams as compared to last month. Diesel will cost 25 dirhams less in May and is priced at QR 1.05 per litre.