Kim Jong Un at a luxury coastal resort in North Korea ; satellite images out : Watch Here

Recent satellite photos indicate that North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un might actually be at a luxury coastal resort on the Hermit Kingdom’s northeast coast — despite worldwide speculation about his health.

Since Kim, last seen on April 11, missed an April 15 commemoration that celebrated the 108th birthday of his late grandfather, North Korea founder Kim Il Sung, unverified reports have emerged about a possible illness.

A key aide to the president of South Korea insisted on Sunday that Kim, who is believed to be 36, was “alive and well.”

“He has been staying in the Wonsan area since April 13,” Chung-in Moon, foreign policy adviser to South Korean President Moon Jae-in, told Fox News. “No suspicious movements have so far been detected.”

On Tuesday, the North Korean-monitoring website NK Pro reported that recent commercial satellite imagery showed leisure boats often used by Kim near his exclusive villa in Wonsan.

The Wonsan compound features guest villas, a private beach, basketball court, a covered yacht berth, shooting range and private train station.

The North Korean dictator is believed to have a multimillion-dollar yacht. It was spotted in the background of photos released by state media in 2013.