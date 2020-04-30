Rare and unseen photos of Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor : See Pics

Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor passed away in Mumbai today after a two-year battle with cancer. He was suffering from Leukemia.

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who worked with Rishi in many films, confirmed the news on Twitter by writing “He is gone”.

Rishi’s family has released an official statement in which they request fans to mourn in solidarity owing to the current (coronavirus) situations in the country. The statement also mentioned how Rishi Kapoor was fighting the battle with leukemia since two years and kept the medical staff entertained till the very end.

Rare and unseen photos of Bollywood legend Rishi Kapoor :