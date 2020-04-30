Rishi Kapoor No More : Here are some lesser known facts about Bollywood’s Romantic Superstar

The passing away of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has left the entire film industry in a state of shock. The actor breathed his last in Mumbai on April 30, 2020, at HN Reliance Hospital. Many of his co-stars, actors, and fans have expressed their sadness and also extended their heartfelt condolences to the grieving family through social media.

Lesser-known facts about Rishi Kapoor:

Rishi Kapoor was just 21 when he made his debut as a lead actor with ‘Bobby’ in 1973. The film became extremely popular among youngsters.

Rishi Kapoor won a national award for his debut movie “Mera Naam Joker” as a child artiste.

Not many know that Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh’s families were not in favour of their marriage. But Rishi Kapoor’s determination to spend the rest of his life with Neetu Singh was high and finally, both the families agreed for their marriage.

Rishi Kapoor also tried his luck in direction with the movie ‘Aa Ab Laut Chalen’ in 1999, starring Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna. However, the film failed to attain commercial success and remains the only film directed by Rishi Kapoor.

Rishi Kapoor had performed in more than 100 romantic films as a lead actor, which showed his passion and love towards romantic movies. Rishi Kapoor’s last film as a romantic hero was ‘Karobaar: The Business Of Love’, which was delayed due to production problems and was finally released in 2000.

Rishi Kapoor worked in more than 130 Bollywood films and was doing a great job in his second innings with some of the most unique and diverse characters.

Rishi Kapoor had also been a part of an English film ‘Don’t Stop Dreaming’ which was directed by Aditya Raj Kapoor.