Rishi Kapoor’s last video doing yoga at his house goes viral : Watch Here

Actor Rishi Kapoor passed away this morning at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai. After the family members, actor Alia Bhatt reached the hospital at around 12:00 pm.

The film industry took to social media to mourn his death with disbelief. The star was hospitalised on Wednesday morning. The last video of Rishi doing yoga at home amid lockdown is now going viral on social media.

The video was shared by his wifey Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram handle. The post was captioned as, ”Doing virtual yoga .. stay home stay healthy !!! @brat.man we accept the challenge @riddhimakapoorsahniofficial @nandanitasha @nikhil_nanda @rimosky @shwetabachchan ??#hardquarfitnesscorona”. Dated back to March 20, it was when the lockdown was just imposed across the nation. In this video, hale and hearty Rishi had taken to yoga to stay healthy indoors.