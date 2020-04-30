DH Latest NewsLatest NewsGulf

Saudi Arabia makes important announcement on visa fees

Apr 30, 2020, 04:44 pm IST

The Saudi Arabian government has decided to refund the visa fees. This was announced by Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development  in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visa fees of  foreigners who were  unable to travel to  Saudi Arabia  due to the suspension of international flights in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic will get the refunds. The cancellation and refunding of the stamped visas will be considered effective from the date of issuance of the royal decree on March 18.

 

 

Tags

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2020, All Rights Reserved.
Back to top button
Close