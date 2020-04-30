Saudi Arabia makes important announcement on visa fees

The Saudi Arabian government has decided to refund the visa fees. This was announced by Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development in cooperation and coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The visa fees of foreigners who were unable to travel to Saudi Arabia due to the suspension of international flights in the aftermath of Covid-19 pandemic will get the refunds. The cancellation and refunding of the stamped visas will be considered effective from the date of issuance of the royal decree on March 18.