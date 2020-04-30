Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor admitted to hospital

Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor has been admitted to a Mumbai hospital, his elder brother Randhir Kapoor said.The 67-year-old actor was taken to H N Reliance hospital by his family on Wednesday morning.

“He is in the hospital. He is suffering from cancer and he has some breathing problem, so he has been admitted to the hospital. He is stable now,” Randhir Kapoor told PTI.

The actor returned to India last September after undergoing treatment for cancer in the US for almost a year.

In February, Rishi Kapoor was hospitalised twice.