White House explains why it unfollowed PM Modi on Twitter

The White House has came with an explanation for why it has unfollowed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ramnath Kovind on Twitter. The White House has explained that its Twitter handle ‘follows’ the accounts of officials from host countries for a brief period during a presidential trip to retweet their messages in support of the visit.

During President Donald Trump’s visit to India in the last week of February, the official Twitter handle of the White House — @WhiteHouse — had started ‘following’ the accounts of President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister’s office, the Indian Embassy in the US, the US Embassy in India and the US Ambassador to India, Ken Juster. Early this week, the White House ‘unfollowed’ all these six Twitter handles.

“The White House Twitter account normally follows senior US government Twitter accounts, and others as appropriate. For example, during the time of a presidential visit, the account typically follows for a short time, the host country’s officials to retweet their messages in support of the visit,” explained the US administration.