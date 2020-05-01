Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 : Here’s the complete state-wise list of 319 green zones

The Centre on Friday decided to extend the lockdown by two weeks after May 4. The decision was taken after an extensive review of the COVID-19 situation in the country and the Home Ministry laid down guidelines to be followed in different zones across the country – Red, Orange and Green.

As per the new guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Ministry, liquor shops and paan shops will be allowed to function in green zones. The directive comes a little relief to the state governments as excise duty on liquor sales is a major revenue driver.

The shops will be allowed to open while making sure that six feet of distancing is maintained from each other and not more than five persons are present at one time.

Here is the list of districts where liquor stores and paan shops will open from May 4: