Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 : Here’s the complete state-wise list of Orange zones

The Centre on Friday decided to extend the lockdown by two weeks after May 4. The decision was taken after an extensive review of the COVID-19 situation in the country and the Home Ministry laid down guidelines to be followed in different zones across the country – Red, Orange and Green.

Union Ministry of Health & Family Affairs has come out with list of states and districts designated as Red/Orange/Green zones for COVID-19 containment after lockdown extension. The Ministry considered India’s Coronavirus recovery rate while designating the districts as Red Zones or Hotspots or Orange/Green zones.

Here’s the complete state-wise list of Orange zones