Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 : Here’s the complete state-wise list of Red zones

Union health ministry has split 733 districts across India into red, orange and green zones, designating all metropolitan cities (Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad) into the ‘no activity’ zone as the lockdown was extended by two weeks beyond May 4.

According to the list, there are 130 red zones, where more stringent restrictions will be enforced post May 3. However, there will be partial easing in orange zones and liberal easing in green zones.

Here’s the complete state-wise list of Red zone