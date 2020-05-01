Coronavirus : Man commits suicide after wife tests positive for COVID-19

A 53-year-old businessman committed suicide after he learnt about his wife testing Covid-19 positive, here on Wednesday. He was found hanging from a ceiling fan in his bedroom in the Ganga Vihar locality near bus stand.

The district administration had sealed the entire area, deployed additional cops and placed his other family members under home quarantine, said Preet Pal Singh Sangwan, ACP (crime).

“We received information about a suspected suicide on Thursday morning. The man’s son, who spotted the body, said his mother was ill for some time and her Covid-19 positive report came on Wednesday,” Sangwan said. The deceased didn’t leave any suicide note.

Dr Ram Prakash Jha, member of Gurugram Covid-19 team, confirmed that deceased’s wife had tested positive for coronavirus by a private lab.