Coronavirus : Ministry of Home Affairs extends nationwide lockdown again

Central government, on Friday, announced an extension for two more weeks in the nationwide lockdown. The restrictions across the country will now continue till May 17.

India witnessed 1993 new Covid-19 cases and 73 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the Coronavirus tally of the country beyond 35,000 on Thursday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said. While 25007 are active cases, 8888 people have recovered, and 1147 people succumbed to Covid-19.

The Lockdown 3.0, however, will not be as restrictive as it was in its previous versions. As per a statement by Ministry of Home Affairs, the ristriction rules of extended lockdown will depend on the level of Covid-19 outbreak in the respective districts.