Coronavirus : Pakistan national assembly speaker tests positive for COVID-19

Pakistan’s National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser on Thursday said he has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19). “My coronavirus test has returned positive. I have quarantined myself in my house,” Asad Qaiser revealed in a tweet in Urdu. “I request the entire nation to take precautions and to pray for my recovery,” he added. He had met Prime Minister Imran Khan on April 24.

???? ?????? ????? ?? ???? ???? ??? ??? ??? ?? ??? ?? ???? ??? ??? ??????? ?? ??? ??? ???? ???? ??? ?? ??????? ?? ?? ?? ?????? ?????

Qaiser further said his son and daughter also contracted coronavirus. Qaiser is the latest Pakistani politician to have contracted the virus that has so far infected more than 16,000 people across Pakistan and killed 361. On Tuesday, independent Senator Mirza Mohammad Afridi had tested positive and subsequently went under isolation at his home in Lahore. Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal MPA Abdul Rasheed had last week contracted coronavirus.