Coronavirus : Total number of COVID19 cases crosses 35,000 in India

May 1, 2020, 10:19 pm IST

India is witnessing a rapid surge in coronavirus cases every day. In the last 24 hours, around 1,755 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the country while as many as 77 lost their lives due to the deadly contagious virus.

As per the latest data by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 35,365 out of which 9,064 patients have been cured and discharged. While, the deadly COVID-19 virus has claimed 1,152 lives in India.

 

