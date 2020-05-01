Coronavirus : UAE reports 552 new cases of COVID19, 7 deaths

A total of 552 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the UAE, bringing the total number of cases to 12,481, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Thursday.
The seven deaths reported on Thursday brought the total number of deaths in the country to 105. There were 100 patients who had recovered, bringing the number of recoveries to 2,429.
"?????" ???? ???? ?? 27 ??? ??? ??? ????? ?????? ???? ???????? ? ???? ?? 552 ????? ????? ?????? #?????? ??????? ? 100 ???? ???? ? 7 ????? ????.#??? pic.twitter.com/FnoHOkck3T
— ????? ????? ???????? (@wamnews) April 30, 2020
