Coronavirus : UAE to provide free sim cards, safety box to workers

To mark International Workers’ Day on May 1, the National Program for Happiness and Wellbeing, NPHW, launched a community-driven safety campaign to improve the health and social well-being of workers in support of national efforts to fight the novel coronavirus Covid-19.

Titled ‘Your Safety’, the campaign will urge members of the community to support efforts aimed at providing each worker with a personal box containing 44 safety and prevention items including face masks, gloves, sanitisers, food supplies and free sim cards to communicate with their families.

The initiative – a tribute to the workers for their contributions to the nation’s development – is being carried out in partnership with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation and Emirates Red Crescent and is supported by Fazaa, the Ministry of Interior social initiative, and du.