COVID 19: Dubai shuts down shops. Know the details here

Dubai Economy today has said it shut down another 19 shops, issued warnings to 118, and imposed penalties on one other for not complying with the precautionary measures during the market re-opening phase in view of Covid-19.

As many as 432 outlets were found to be fully compliant with the guidelines, the authority said in a tweet.

The non-compliance, detected during inspections across malls and high street markets, were mostly related to wearing face masks and gloves, social distancing, as well as opening fitting rooms and conducting promotions, both of which are prohibited in the market re-opening phase.

The inspections start with the market opening time in the morning and last till the markets closed. Dubai Economy directed traders to comply with the Covid-19 precautionary measures, such as, wearing face masks and gloves, ensuring social distancing, and not conducting commercial activities between 10pm to 6am during the National Disinfection Programme unless previous circulars exempted the activity from closing and allowed 24/7 operations.

Dubai Economy also called on consumers to report any non-compliance to the Covid-19 precautionary guidelines via the Dubai Consumer App available on Apple, Google, and Huawei stores, by calling 600545555, or on the Consumerrights.ae website.