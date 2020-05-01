COVID 19: Virus can be killed by alcohol, says cong MLA

If alcohol-based sanitisers can kill coronavirus on the hands, there is no reason why alcoholic drinks may not kill the virus in tipplers’ throats, a Congress MLA has argued, seeking the reopening of liquor shops in Rajasthan.

Congress MLA Bharat Singh Kundanpur put forward the argument in all seriousness in his letter written to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday, urging him to open liquor shops in the state.

It will not only save alcoholics from dying of spurious liquor consumption, but also earn much-needed revenue for the state amid the lockdown-hit economy, he argued.

“When alcohol can wash coronavirus off one’s hands, it will dislodge the virus from booze guzzlers’ throats as well,” argued the MLA in his letter.

Singh is not alone in urging Gehlot to open liquor shops in the state.

He was also joined in his endeavour by his CPI-M colleague Balwan Singh Punia, who had made a similar plea to Gehlot in early April itself, soon after liquor shops were closed down following the Covid-triggered lockdown.

Punia is the CPI-M MLA from Bhadra assembly segment in Rajasthan.

He had urged Gehlot to resume liquor sale in the state, pointing out that the closure of alcohol shops is leading to flourishing of spurious liquor business, affecting people’s health.