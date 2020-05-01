HBD Anushka Sharma : Here are some unknown facts about the actress ; see pics

Anushka Sharma turns 32 today.The actress has featured in some of the coolest films of our time. She made her debut with Yash Raj Films’ Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The movie was directed by Aditya Chopra.

Here are some interesting facts about the actress :

1. Anushka won the “Hottest Vegetarian Award” by PETA India in 2015 along with Aamir Khan. She endorses surviving on plant-based foods as a way of living.

2. We have often seen Anushka promote various environmental causes through her social media and use her celeb status to create some difference, be it for a cleaning drive, or for simply asking people to keep water for birds and animals in the scorching heat.

3. Everyone knows about Anushka’s fondness for her pet labrador, Dude. Not just that, she is an outright animal lover, and her Instagram is flooded with pictures of her cuddling with different animals!

4. Extremely professional and dedicated to her craft, Anushka really knows how to burn the midnight oil. Not just in the case of the video below, but it was known that for her debut role, she prepped for her scene for one full day, and refused to give an impromptu screen test.

5.Anushka Sharma cleans Mumbai beach as part of Swachh Bharat campaign.