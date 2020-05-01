Joy Arakkal’s family first to fly out to India in coronavirus lockdown

Deceased Kerala businessman Joy Arakkal’s family members have become the first passengers to land in India amid the nation-wide Covid-19 lockdown that ends on May 3.

Community leaders and social workers working closely with the family confirmed that Arakkal’s mortal remains, which was accompanied by his wife Celine and children Arun and Ashley, took off from Dubai at 3.45pm. The chartered flight landed in Kozhikode, India Thursday night.

Consul General of India to Dubai, Vipul, confirmed that the family acquired a clearance letter from the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation (MOFAIC) on Wednesday night. “The family received a NOC from Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India earlier,” said Vipul.

Arakkal’s body was repatriated on a chartered flight and was accompanied by four members of his family. “They landed in Kozhikode, Kerala. His funeral will be in held tomorrow (Friday, May 1) at 7 am at the St Joseph’s Cathedral Church in Kaniyaram, Mananthavady, Wayanad district,” said UAE-based legal advisor advocate Hashik.

The funeral will be held as per WHO Covid-19 protocols and will only be attended by his close family members, said Joy’s brother Johny in a written statement.