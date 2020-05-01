Man booked for allegedly assaulting Indian expat in Kuwait for praising PM Modi on social media ; video goes viral

According to report ,a complaint has been registered with the Union Home secretary against an individual named Asi Chullikara for allegedly assaulting a Hindu resident in Kuwait after he had praised Prime Minister Modi on his social media account.

According to the complaint filed by advocate Pratheesh Vishwanath, Asi Chullikara, hailing from Kasargod district of Kerala and currently residing in Kuwait, along with his friends had barged into the residence of Praveen on April 28 and brutally assaulted him after Praveen had made pro-Modi comments on social media.

The video of a mob attacking Praveen had gone viral across social media platforms. In the video, it was clearly seen how a mob allegedly led by Asi Chullikara had thrashed Praveen over his Facebook posts.

In his complaint, Pratheesh Vishwanath has stated that the mob led by Asi Chullikara threatened and forced Praveen to apologise to the Muslim community at large and made him confess that the post he had put in his Facebook account was against the Muslim community.

More than 100 Keralites are in jails of gulf countries as they supported CAA. Now see this, a man in gulf is beaten up by jihadis as he supported India govt. This is too much. This is a democratic country and anywhere in world we hv right to express support for our govt. pic.twitter.com/kdumqBvDoZ — Pratheesh Viswanath (@pratheesh_Hind) April 29, 2020