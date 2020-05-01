These services will be reopened on May 3 in UAE

The Al Adheed service centres in Dubai will be reopened on May 3. The centres will resume its work from Sunday. This was announced by Dubai Court. The centres will work from 9 am to 2 pm during the holy month of Ramadan, while the remote working for employees remains.

Services available at the centres will include registration of cases requests, smart requests, payment for deposits and fees, attendance of hearings by schedule, notary public services. Other services like inquiry about cases and weyak requests submission are available through e-mails, WhatsApp, the call centre and video calls.

Entry into the centres will be denied to pregnant women, the elderly, people of determination, and people with chronic and respiratory diseases.

Customers and staff are allowed inside the offices only if wearing face masks and gloves and after having their body temperatures checked.

The waiting areas in the offices have been closed and only concerned customers are allowed inside.