A relative of Kerala political leader went missing in UAE

A Keralite has been reported missing in Dubai. As per reports, an Indian expat named Sreedharan Devakumar was went missing fro April 28. Sreedharan Devakumar is a relative of Congress leader Bindhu Krishna. A missing person’s report has been filed with Naif Police station.

Sreedharan Devakumar aged 54 was stranded in UAE as he can not go back to Indian for his planned vacation due to Covid-19. His mobile phones, wallet, car key, watch and ring were found at his shared accommodation in Deira.

His friends has informed police that he was worried about the current situation. Sreedharan Devakumar who works in rent-a-car company was worried about salary cut and that he could not fly home as planned during his two school-going children’s vacation back home.