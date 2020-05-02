Coronavirus : Jan Dhan account holders to get Rs 500 from Monday

Centre will start crediting the second installment of Rs 500 to over four crore Jan Dhan accounts of poor women from May 4, in line with the announcement made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in March. As part of a relief package in view of the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Narendra Modi-led government on March 26 had announced that an ex-gratia payment of Rs 500 would be credited to women Jan Dhan account holders for the next three months, starting from April.

“Instalment of Rs.500 for the month of May has been sent to the bank A/cs of PMJDY women beneficiaries under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package. “Beneficiaries are requested to follow the schedule shared below to visit banks & CSPs. Money can also be withdrawn via ATMs & BCs,” Financial Services Secretary Debasish Panda said in a tweet today.