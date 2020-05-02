Coronavirus : Kuwait thanks India for help to fight Covid-19

Kuwait has thanked the Indian government for sending a 15-member rapid response team and providing medical supplies to combat the coronavirus pandemic. Kuwait Ambassador to India, Jassem Al-Najem, appreciated the gesture of the Indian government to continue the supply of medicine, including Paracetamol tablets and foods.

The team comprising of doctors and healthcare professionals provided medical assistance in testing and treatment of the afflicted persons and training their personnel. The Ministry of External Affairs had said in a statement that the rapid response team was deputed on the request of the Kuwaiti government following a phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Kuwaiti counterpart Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.

During the telephonic conversation, both leaders had agreed for a concerted and coordinated effort against the coronavirus pandemic. Subsequently, EAM S Jaishankar also held a phone call with his Kuwaiti counterpart to discuss the prevailing situation in Kuwait and explore ways to further strengthen cooperation during these challenging times.