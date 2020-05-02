Coronavirus : Over 68 CRPF Jawans test positive for COVID19

As many as 68 more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel in Delhi tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. According to a tweet by ANI, all jawans are attached to a battalion having camp in East Delhi. With the latest figures, the total positive cases in this battalion have reached 122. Meanwhile, the overall figure of COVID-19 cases in CRPF is 127. Of the total 127 cases, 1 personnel has recovered and 1 has died due to coronavirus. The deceased, a 55-year-old Sub-Inspector, was part of a group of infected CRPF personnel of 31st Battalion. This Battalion of the CRPF has recorded the maximum number of COVID-19 cases.

All the personnel belong to the 31st Battalion of the CRPF and are deputed in Mayur Vihar in East Delhi. They were quarantined at a Delhi government centre in Mandawali which is a few kilometres from the base of their battalion. Earlier this month, one of the CRPF personnel of 194 Battalion of its Rapid Action Force (RAF) was detected COVID-19 positive in Ahmedabad in Gujarat. According to reports, the test reports of 117 CRPF personnel were received on Friday.