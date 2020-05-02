Coronavirus : PM Modi hails 3 services’ decision to show solidarity with Covid19 warriors

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday welcomed the decision of the three defence services to show solidarity with novel Coronavirus warriors by conducting a flypast showering petals, saying the country has waged a fight against the pandemic due to courageous frontline warriors.

Modi took to twitter and wrote, “I welcome the announcements by the Chief of Defence Staff today. India has waged a strong fight against COVID-19 due to courageous frontline warriors who have cared and cured many. They are spectacular. India applauds them and their families.”

His remarks came after Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat said that this Sunday, the three services will show solidarity with corona warriors in a fly-past showering petals.

General Rawat said, “The Air Force will conduct a flypast from Srinagar to Thiruvananthapuram and another one starting from Dibrugarh in Assam to Kutch in Gujarat. It will include both transport and fighter aircraft.”

He said there would be showering of petals by helicopters on hospitals which have been involved in saving people from Covid across the country. The Navy would be displaying their formations on the seas and there would be lighting of ships on the sea shores expressing solidarity and gratitude to the warriors.

A total 20 sailors from Navy have been affected from Covid. The Army will conduct mountain band displays along some of the Covid-19 hospitals in almost every district of the country, he said.