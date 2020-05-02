Coronavirus : Total COVID19 positive cases crosses 3.4 million globally

Coronavirus worldwide cases have crossed 3.4 million mark taking confirmed cases to 34,00,674 including 2,39,586 deaths and 10,81,590 recovered patients. United States continues to remain the epicenter with over 11,31,280 cases including 65,766 deaths.

Spain is the next major outbreak centre for coronavirus with 2,42,988 cases including 24,824 deaths becoming the second most affected nation that has been hit by COVID-19. Meanwhile, Italy has so far recorded 207,428 cases while UK toll surges to 177,454. France at present has 167,346 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The White House on Friday said China “mishandled the situation” after the coronavirus outbreak in its Wuhan city, but refrained from giving a definitive answer on retaliatory measures against the Asian giant. The deadly coronavirus that was first reported in China’s Wuhan city in mid-November has so far killed more than 2,35,000 people globally, including 64,000 Americans.