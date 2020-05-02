Covid-19 Updates: 1362 confirmed cases reported in Saudi Arabia

1362 new confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Saudi Arabia. This was announced by Ministry of Health in the country.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in Saudi Arabia has rised to 25,459. 7 People had died due to the pandemic. The death toll has reached 176. 210 new recoveries has also reported taking the total number of recoveries to 3,765.

Out of the 1,362 new cases reported today, 249 were confirmed in Medina, 245 in Jeddah, 244 in Mecca, 161 in Riyadh, in addition to 126 infections in Dammam, 81 in Khobar and 80 in Jubail.