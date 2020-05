36 New confirmed cases of coronavirus were reported in Oman on Saturday. This was informed by the state news agency Oman News Agency (ONA) quoting Ministry of Health (MOH) on Saturday.

Among this 36 new cases, 14 cases are of expats living in the country. While the 22 are Omani citizens. The total confirmed cases of coronavirus has touched 2,483 in the country. 750 people had recovered from the viral infection while till now 11 people had lost their lives.