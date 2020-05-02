Covid-19 Updates: 7776 new coronavirus cases reported in Qatar

776 new cases of coronavirus infection has been reported in Qatar. This was updated by the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH).

The total number of coronavirus cases in the country has rised to 14,872. 98 People had recovered from the disease. The total number of recoveries has reached at 1534. The death toll remained at 12 as no death due to the pandemic was reported in the country in the last 24 hours.

Most of the new cases were of expats. These expats were infected with the virus as a result of contact with previously infected individuals. All the new infected cases have been quarantined and are receiving the necessary medical care.