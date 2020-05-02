Covid-19 Updates: Indian expat died in Kuwait

3 People including an Indian expat has died in Kuwait due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This was reported on Saturday by Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) quoting spokesman for the Health Ministry Dr Abdullah Al Sanad. The two other dead belong to Jordan and Bangladesh.

242 new coronavirus cases were also reported in the country, raising the total number of infections to 4619. 232 people got infection by direct contact with the Covid-19 patients. While 3 got infected after visiting UK and UAE. The seven other cases are being investigated for sources of infection.

101 more patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Kuwait, bringing the total recoveries in the country to 1,703.