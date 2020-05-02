Hospital vandalised after patient dies following breathing issues

Family of a patient who died after she was admitted following severe breathing issues vandalised a state-run hosiptal in West Bengal– ransacking the emergency ward, smashing glass windows, NDTV reported. Three people have been detained so far.

The police posted at the Sagore Dutta Hospital and Medical College at Kamarhati, 15 km north of Kolkata, were outnumbered. A huge police force from the Belghoria poli6ce station had to be rushed to the hospital to bring the situation under control.

On Thursday night, a 56-year-old woman, Akhtari Begum, was rushed to the hospital with respiratory distress. Her condition continued to deteriorate. She died this morning.

Angry relatives and local people gathered outside the hospital at Kamarhati and suddenly began ransacking the emergency ward, smashing glass windows.