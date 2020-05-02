Kuwait announces a new proposal favouring Indian expats in the country

The Kuwait government has made a new decision which is a good new for the Indian expats living in the country. The Kuwait government has announced that it is ready to evacuate Indians who were stranded in Kuwait due to Covid-19. As per Kuwait, the government is ready to evacuate a large number of workers and illegal migrants from India.

This was announced by Jassem Al Najem, Ambassador of Kuwait. The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to respond to the Kuwaiti proposal.

“The Ambassador highlighted Kuwait’s efforts to evacuate all illegal workers of different nationalities, including Indian nationals who were granted general amnesty by the Kuwaiti government and offered to fetch them back to their respective countries free of cost and by its own civil airlines,” said the Embassy of Kuwait in a press note.