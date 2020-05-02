Lockdown 3.0 : Here’s the list of services that will resume from Monday

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) released a revised list of services and activities that will be resumed from Monday in orange and green zones– areas which are least affected by the coronavirus.

As per the new guidelines, private offices in orange and green zones will be allowed to open with up to 33 per cent strength as per requirement, with the remaining persons working from home. However, the offices in red zones will remain shut.

Masks have been made mandatory in private offices as well as public spaces. Besides, the government offices in all the three zones (red, orange and green) have been exempted from restrictions.

“All government offices shall function with senior officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above at full strength, and the remaining staff attending upto 33% as per requirement”, read the MHA order.

Defense and Security services, Health and Family Welfare, Police, Prisons, Home Guards, Civil Defence, Fire and Emergency Services, Disaster management and related services, National Informatics Centre (NIC), Customs, Food Corporation of India (FCI), National Cadet Corps (NCC), Nehru Yuvak Kendra (NYK) and Municipal services shall function without any restrictions.

Delivery of public services shall be ensured and necessary staff will be deployed for such purpose.

Industrial establishments in urban areas– Only Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Export Oriented Units (EOUs), industrial estates and industrial townships with access control; Manufacturing units of essential goods, including drugs, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, their raw material and intermediates; Production units, which require continuous process, and their supply chain; Manufacturing of IT hardware; Jute industry with staggered shifts and social distancing; and, Manufacturing units of packaging material are permitted.

Construction activities in urban areas are permitted only where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside and construction of renewable energy projects are permitted.