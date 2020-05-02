Lokpal member died of coronavirus

AK Tripathi, a member of Lokpal committee and retired Chief Justice died due to coronavirus. The former judged passed away on Saturday at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

He was admitted to AIIMS in last month after he was infected with COVID-19. He was put under ventilator support as his condition worsened. He had contracted the infection from either his daughter or the cook. Both of them recently recovered from the disease.

Lokpal member Justice AK Tripathi dies due to coronavirus: Sources pic.twitter.com/C6XIsZpT4P — NDTV (@ndtv) May 2, 2020

Justice Tripathi was one of the four judicial members of the Lokpal committee. He had also served as the Chief Justice of the Chhattisgarh High Court.