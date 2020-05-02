Man drags police officer on car’s bonnet amid lockdown : Watch Video

A car driver on Saturday dragged a police officer on the car’s bonnet in Punjab’s Jalandhar amid lockdown.

The video of the incident was shared by news agency ANI, in which it can be seen that a man driving the car dragged a police officer on car’s bonnet in Jalandhar after the officer tried to stop the vehicle, amid coronavirus lockdown.

“A car approaching Milkbar Chowk was asked to stop by the police, but the driver didn’t stop the car. ASI Mulkraj, who was on duty there climbed the car’s bonnet when it didn’t stop. The driver dragged the ASI to some distance. A probe is on,” Surjeet Singh, investigating officer said.