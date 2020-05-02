Maoist leader arrested by NIA

National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested a Maoist leader. The NIA has arrested Manoj Choudhary, an absconding leader of the banned organization from Hooghly in West Bengal over a case of seizure of a huge cache of arms and ammunition at Akbakitand village in Giridih District. After this seizure 15 members of CPI (Maoists) including SAC member Sunil Manjhi were arrested. During further investigation, more numbers of arms and ammunition and a huge quantity of explosives were recovered from Lugu Pahad in Bokaro District.

Manoj Choudhary was presented before NIA Special Court in Ranchi and has been taken on police remand for five days.

Manoj has been an active member of the banned terrorist outfit CPI (Maoist) and he was instrumental in the investment of terrorism extortion and levy amount collected by senior Maoists cadres into real estate. He had been in contact with the senior CPI (Maoist) cadres since 2008 and had been channelizing their wealth into the acquisition of immovable properties at prime locations in Giridih district of Jharkhand.