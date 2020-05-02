Storm destroys coronavirus field hospital in Qatar : Watch Video

Strong winds and heavy rainfall destroyed a field hospital in Qatar treating patients with coronavirus, a video on circulating on social media shows.

Footage from the video shows heavy winds buffeting the hospital, reportedly built just two weeks ago at the Umm Salal area in north of Doha, as well as an aftermath of the storm showing hospital equipment strewn, apparently destroyed by strong winds.

A portion of the video also showed a collapsed hospital roof resting on top of a vehicle.

No casualties have been reported but social media users have circulated photos and videos of the incident, some showing people fleeing from the place.