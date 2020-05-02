Top Bollywood actress diagnosed with malaria

Bollywood actress Payal Ghosh has been diagnoses with Malaria. The actress has informed this. The actress said that although she is down with the infection her spirit is high and she will be fine soon.

“I felt uneasy a couple of days ago. My head started hurting and I had slight fever later in the night. I was sure that it wasn”t Covid-19 as I had taken all the measures. But my family was worried. We got the tests done and it was malaria,” she said.

“I would be fine soon and my spirit is high. It”s nothing like what the less fortunate are suffering right now. I hope this pandemic ends soon and we all can resume the normal life,” she added.

Payal, was last seen in “Patel Ki Punjabi Shaadi” with Rishi Kapoor.