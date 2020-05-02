UAE police issues a warning

The UAE police has issued a warning for all residents regarding fake social media messages. The Abu Dhabi Police has warned all residents on Saturday about fake social media messages, promising prizes, jobs and shopping discounts. These fake messages are usually shared via WhatsApp and other online platforms.

Abu Dhabi police informed that such fake messages are being circulated by criminal gangs that target random community members through use of advanced technology.

If a UAE resident clicks on the scammer’s message and follows instructions, fraudsters will be able to hack accounts and access other personal details.

People are urged to immediately report such incidents to the Police Command and Control Centre 999, toll free number 8002626 (AMAN2626), via text messages to 2828, or via e-mail aman@adpolice.gov.ae.