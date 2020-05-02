World Naked Gardening Day 2020 : All You Need To Know

Naked Gardening Day 2020! Celebrated every year on the first Saturday of May, as the name suggests, it is about stripping off your clothes while you tend to your plants. It is practised with an aim to encourage body positivity while you are in the company of your immediate nature. On this day, we tell you a little more about its history, significance and how people celebrate it.

History and Significance of Naked Gardening Day

The World Naked Gardening Day was founded by Mike Storey, Nude & Natural magazine consulting editor and Jacob Gabriel, a permaculturalist. This day started as a Body Freedom Collaborative project. The very first annual World Naked Gardening Day took place on September 10, 2005. In the year 2007, the event date was shifted to the first Saturday of May.

As per the website of WNGD, gardening is at the top of the list of family-friendly activities people are most ready to consider doing nude. The day highlights that one needs to have a healthy sense towards acceptance of their own bodies in relation to the natural environment. Gardening naked is supposed to give a sense and joy of being one with the planet, who we are as humans. One is supposed to feel one with nature as they shed off their clothes and accept their own bodies. While some people say it is an activity by the nudists, the organisers disagree. “The day is meant to be funny, lighthearted and non-political,” say the founders.