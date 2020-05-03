Actress Monalisa’s workout pictures goes viral on social media: See pics

Monalisa, the Bhojpuri sensation is also a pet of netizens. The Bhojpuri actress is followed by 1.3 million fans on Instagram.

The actress is known for her hot, bold and sexy looks, always share her photos on her social media handle. The actress has recently shared her workout pictures on the social media and the pictures go viral on social media . “Wake Up, Workout, Look Hot…. Nothing is Impossible, The Word Itself Says ‘I M Possible’,” she captioned the picture.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked over 200 films. She also grabbed attention with her association with a television reality show Big Boss 10th season and dance show Nach Baliye. She stars as the prime antagonist in ‘Nazar 2’.