Cinematographer Santhosh Shivan hints about ‘Thupakki 2’

national award winning cinematographer Santhosh Shivan has fueled the hopes of Vijay fans by hinting about the sequel of Vijay’s blockbuster move ‘Thuppakki’. On his social media handle, Santosh Shivan has posted a few pictures from the movie. It has been rumoured that the official announcement of the sequel might be made on Vijay’s birthday on June 22.

‘Thuppakki’ directed by A.R.Murugadoss was a blockbuster. The film released in 2012 was a huge success in box office. The film had Vijay and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead.

Earlier, a report by India Glitz stated that the film will be bankrolled by Sun Pictures and Vijay would be returning in the avatar of Jagadish Dhanapal.