COVID 19: CRPF headquarters sealed as staff results test positive

The headquarters of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Delhi has been sealed for sanitisation. The move comes after a driver working at the building tested positive for the pandemic COVID 19. It has infected over 39,000 people in India. At least 1,300 deaths linked to the highly infectious illness have been reported so far.

No one will be allowed to enter the building in the national capital’s Lodhi Road area till further orders, said the officials.

On Saturday, the CRPF – one of the oldest central paramilitary forces in India – said that 122 jawans of a battalion in the city have tested positive for coronavirus in two weeks. The men are from the 31st battalion of the paramilitary force, based in east Delhi’s Mayur Vihar Phase-3, which has been completely sealed after a huge jump in the number of COVID-19 cases. Test results of 100 others are yet to come, the paramilitary force said.

The jawans who tested positive are being treated at a facility in the capital’s Mandawali.

The large number of cases coming from a single battalion, which has over 1,000 jawans, has become a matter of concern for the Home Ministry, sources in the Home Ministry said.