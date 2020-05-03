Covid-19 Updates: 1552 new coronavirus cases reported in Saudi Arabia

1552 new cases of coronavirus has been reported in Saudi Arabia. This was announced by Ministry of Health . The total number of Covid-19 has been reached 27,011 in the kingdom. 8 Fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours. The death toll has reached at 184.

On Sunday, 210 recoveries has been reported. The total recoveries in the kingdom stand at 4,134. There are 139 cases in intensive care.

“Temporary halting of the Friday and obligatory group prayers in mosques came out of care for people’s lives against the background of the global coronavirus pandemic and to protect them from any harm that they may be exposed to due to congregation,” said a Saudi official added.