Covid-19 Updates: 85 new coronavirus cases reported in Oman

85 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection were reported in Sultanate of Oman. This was reported by state news agency Oman News Agency quoting Ministry of Health (MOH) of Oman . Among this 85 newly reported cases, 64 new cases were of expats and 21 of Omanis.

The total cases in Oman has now reached 2,568. Till now 750 people had recovered in the country. The death toll has reached 12. Oman government has eased some restrictions imposed in the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus on last week.

The ministry urged all residents to adhere to social distancing instructions issued by the supreme Committee and the MOH.