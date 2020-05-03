Covid-19 Updates: Bahrain released updated data of coronavirus infection in the country

Ministry of Health in Bahrain has updated the data of coronavirus infection in the country. As per the data released by the ministry 72 new cases were reported in the country taking the total number of infection to 2810.

As per the data in the 72 new cases, 67 were expats living in the country. 149 people had fully recovered from the infection. The total number of recoveries in the country has reached at 1717. No deaths was reported on Sunday. The death toll is at 8.

143,030 people in the country were till now tested. The Ministry of Health said that 211 individuals have been discharged from quarantine centres after completing the necessary quarantine period and undergoing testing to ensure they are free of COVID-19, raising the total to number of individuals discharged to 2040.