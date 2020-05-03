Covid-19 Updates: Two Indian expats died in Kuwait

Five people including two Indian expats has died in Kuwait due to coronavirus infection. This was reported by Kuwaiti news agency (KUNA) quoting health ministry. The five dead include two residents from India, one each from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Jordan. The total death toll has reached 38 in Kuwait.

364 new coronavirus cases also reported on Sunday. The total cases has rised to 4,983. 348 People were infected through direct contact and 14 others all linked to travel to the UK. 73 more patients have recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total recoveries in the country to 1,776.